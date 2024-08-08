KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

July Ends 13-Month Streak Of Global Heat Records

August 8, 2024 4:12AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Earth’s string of 13 straight months with a new average heat record came to an end in July.

That’s according to the European climate agency Copernicus.

The agency said July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing the July of a year ago.

Both the agency and outside experts warned that the end of the record-breaking streak changes nothing about the threat posed by climate change.

It’s driving extreme weather events that can be seen regularly, ranging from torrential rains and flooding in South Africa to the earliest Category 4 hurricane ever seen, Beryl, which hammered parts of central America and the southern U.S.

