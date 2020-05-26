Judge Won’t Dismiss Order Tossing Out Virus Restrictions

      Breaking News
May 26, 2020 @ 4:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A rural Oregon judge says he won’t dismiss his ruling which tossed out Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home orders to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff told the state Supreme Court Tuesday he will not alter the preliminary injunction that declared Brown’s directives “null and void.”

The Supreme Court last week stayed Shirtcliff’s original ruling.

The state Supreme Court will now accept further legal briefing until June 2 before it decides whether it should uphold or dismiss Shirtcliff’s preliminary injunction.

