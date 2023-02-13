KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Judge To Release Parts Of Georgia Special Grand Jury Report

February 13, 2023 9:37AM PST
Share
Judge To Release Parts Of Georgia Special Grand Jury Report
Credit: MGN

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge has ordered the release of parts of a report produced by a special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney announced the decision on Monday.

It comes three weeks after hearing arguments from prosecutors, who urged the report be kept secret until they decide on charges, and a coalition of media organizations, which pressed for its release.

McBurney said the introduction and conclusion of the report, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath, will be released Thursday.

More about:
former President Trump
Georgia
Grand Jury

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
3

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
4

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden's Former Office In November
5

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin