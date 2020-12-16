      Weather Alert

Judge: Suit Filed By 29 Women Can Proceed Against West Linn Doctor

Dec 16, 2020 @ 11:49am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A judge has denied a request by a former suburban Portland doctor to put a two-year hold on a civil case filed against him by 29 patients who allege he sexually abused them.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Melvin Oden-Orr noted in his ruling Monday that for some plaintiffs, 17 years have already passed.

Four women filed a lawsuit against West Linn Dr. David Farley and then another 25 women joined it last week.

Together, the 29 women seek a total of $290 million in damages, alleging Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery while they were in his care.

