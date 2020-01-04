      Weather Alert

Judge Sets Bail At $750K In Transgender Teen’s Death

Jan 3, 2020 @ 5:26pm

A judge has set a $750,000 bail for a man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a transgender teenager whose remains were found on a remote mountain months after she disappeared. David Bogdanov is also charged with committing a hate crime in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose remains were found last month. Prosecutors had requested a $6 million bail, but Clark County Judge David Gregerson said the lower amount was reasonable because Bogdanov has no prior criminal history. A large crowd attended the hearing Thursday to show support for Kuhnhausen’s family and raise awareness about the dangers that face transgender individuals.

