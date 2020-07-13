Judge Rules Petition To Recall Seattle Mayor Can Proceed
SEATTLE (AP) – A King County Superior Court judge has approved a petition for an election to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.
The Seattle Times reports the ruling Friday on charges filed by a group of five people last month comes after weeks of local protests against racism and police brutality – sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The petitioners must, within 180 days, collect valid signatures from a number of voters equal to 25% of the votes cast in the last election.
In this case, signatures from more than 50,000 Seattle voters would be needed.
Durkan’s chief of staff, Stephanie Formas, said the mayor “consistently has acted to protect the City’s public health and safety and to respect the constitutional rights to peaceful protesters.”