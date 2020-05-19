Judge Rules Oregon’s Virus Restrictions Invalid
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A judge in rural Oregon has tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, saying she didn’t seek the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.
Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff ruled Monday in a lawsuit brought by 10 churches that said the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.
The suit had also argued that emergency powers only last for a month and after that Brown would have needed legislative approval.
Brown appealed the ruling with the state Supreme Court within hours, but the judge has declined to stay the order while awaiting that decision.