Judge Rules Not Enough Evidence For Alleged COVID Violations
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – An appellate judge has ruled that the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries did not show sufficient evidence to fine a gym owner for alleged violations of coronavirus regulations in Yakima.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that one of Anytime Fitness’ owners, Bradshaw Development Inc. was fined more than $9,000 in July and $29,000 in August after the department said the gym exposed its employees to COVID-19.
Judge William R. Strange ruled in favor of the gym after they appealed the fines.
Anytime Fitness attorney Scott Brumback said the ruling was a victory for owner Wes Bradshaw.
Department of Labor spokesperson Tim Church says the agency disagrees with the decision.