Judge Rules Against Washington County’s Ban On Flavored Tobacco

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – A judge in Oregon’s Washington County has ruled against the county’s 2021 ban on flavored tobacco products, meaning adults over 21 can still buy them.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Circuit Judge Andrew Erwin wrote in his opinion this week that the decision to disallow licensed retail sale of such products must come from the state, not county by county.

He also said the county has broad power to regulate how sales are made, but they cannot bar them entirely.

Commissioners last November voted to ban the products to curb nicotine use among teenagers and young adults.

Washington County officials told the newspaper Wednesday they may appeal the decision.