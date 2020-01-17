Judge Orders Clean Energy Ballot Measures To Proceed
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A county judge in Oregon has ordered the secretary of state to process two clean energy ballot initiatives that environmentalists want to bring before voters in November, after the state official had rejected them.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno, a Republican, had earlier said the ballot initiatives violated a state requirement that legislative measures stick to one subject.
But a Marion County judge said she was wrong.
Backers of the initiatives said they will move full steam ahead with gathering signatures for the proposed measures after they undergo a required step with the attorney general.