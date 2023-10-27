KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

JUDGE: Ivanka Trump Must Testify In Father’s Civil Fraud Trial

October 27, 2023 10:02AM PDT
Share
JUDGE: Ivanka Trump Must Testify In Father’s Civil Fraud Trial
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business.

A judge ruled Friday that former President Donald Trump’s daughter must testify.

But her testimony won’t be scheduled before Nov. 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

The ruling came weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president, sons Don Jr. and Eric and the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump has been dismissed as a defendant. Defense lawyers and her attorney contend that she shouldn’t have to testify.

State lawyers say she should.

More about:
Donald Trump
Ivanka Trump

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.63%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House
3

Two High School Students In Hillsboro Shot At House Party, One Died
4

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
5

Judge Fines Former President Trump $10,000 For Violating Limited Gag Order