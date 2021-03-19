Judge Dismisses Suit Aimed At Blocking Raise For Grocery Workers
SEATTLE (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed an industry lawsuit that sought to block a $4-an-hour pay boost for Seattle grocery workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour issued the ruling Thursday after hearing oral arguments.
The Seattle City Council in January approved the pay boost for workers at large grocery stores, to remain in effect as long as the city has a declared civil emergency related to the pandemic.
The judge rejected arguments by the Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association that the pay increase interfered with collective bargaining and discriminated against large grocery stores.