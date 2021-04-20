Judge Dismisses Petition To Recall Entire Seattle School Board
SEATTLE (AP) – A King County Superior Court judge has dismissed a petition to recall the Seattle School Board.
A group of parents had accused the board of failing to adequately plan for students’ return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Mafé Rajul heard from the petitioners on Friday and dismissed the petition Monday.
Rajul said she was sympathetic with the parents’ concerns but said the board did not make its decisions in an arbitrary or unreasonable manner.
The plaintiffs had also accused the board of failed oversight resulting in reduced outdoor play space; lack of protection of student data and privacy during remote learning.