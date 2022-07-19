Judge Dismisses Charges Against Patriot Prayer Founder In Cider Riot Brawl

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County judge has thrown out the case against Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson and member Russell Schultz who were on trial for felony riot in a May Day brawl in 2019 outside the Cider Riot bar in Northeast Portland.
Court documents say they were arrested for “taunting and physically threatening anti-fascists”.
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Souede threw out the charges in court on Tuesday morning, saying that prosecutors failed to demonstrate that the men engaged in “tumultuous and violent conduct”, which is required to convict one of riot.
“I do not find this to be a close question. I am somewhat bewildered that the state has driven the case to this point,” said Judge Souede, who put blame on the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Their trial began on Monday and was expected to last most of the week.
The trial involving a third defendant, Mackenzie Lewis, will continue. Three other men were arrested at the same time. Two of them pleaded guilty and a third was sentenced to prison for an unrelated assault.