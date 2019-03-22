Judge Delays Sentencing In Chicago Bomb Plot
By Jim Ferretti
Mar 21, 2019 @ 7:22 PM

CHICAGO (AP) – A judge has delayed sentencing a man who is accused of plotting to bomb a Chicago bar after lawyers said the government withheld evidence that would have helped his defense.

Adel Daoud’s lawyers say transcripts of phone calls show the case against the man was a “set-up.” The calls, which involve an informant, were turned over to the defense ahead of Daoud’s sentencing in April.

Federal Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Thursday postponed the sentencing to allow Daoud’s lawyers more time to seek additional information. Prosecutors have a different view of the calls.

Daoud was arrested in 2012. He was accused of pressing the button on a remote that he was told would ignite a 1,000-pound bomb in a car. Daoud maintains his innocence. But in an unusual step in November , he acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

