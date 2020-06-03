Judge Declines To Move Suit Against Governor Inslee’s Stay-Home Order
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A judge in Chelan County has declined to move a lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home orders arising from the coronavirus pandemic to Olympia.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera said Wednesday that the lawsuit, which seeks to declare the stay-home proclamation unconstitutional, can be heard in Wenatchee because the use of different phases of reopening for different counties makes for different challenges among residents of those counties.
Thurston County is where many lawsuits involving the state are typically heard.
The judge also declined to issue a temporary restraining order against the governor’s stay-home orders.