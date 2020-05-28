Judge Considering Challenge To Inslee’s COVID-19 Orders

      Breaking News
May 28, 2020 @ 3:52pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A judge in central Washington state is considering whether Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home orders issued in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are constitutional or should be lifted.

The orders were issued two months ago and resulted in the closure of businesses, places of worship, schools, and other public gatherings across the state.

A group of people in Chelan County challenged why the orders by the Democratic governor were still in effect and arguments in the lawsuit were heard Thursday before Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera.

The judge said she would issue a decision Monday.

