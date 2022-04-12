      Weather Alert

Judge Arrested On Child Porn Allegations

Apr 11, 2022 @ 5:01pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies is facing child pornography allegations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mann was booked into Washington County Jail last month on ten counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

He was released on bail hours later.

A spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, which investigated the case, says Mann was arraigned Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown said Mann had been placed on unpaid administrative leave amid the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

TAGS
arrest child judge Oregon Porn
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
PSU Freshman Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Fellow Student On Campus
Man Shot & Killed By Police In Scappoose Was Wanted For Gresham Murder
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On