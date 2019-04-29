JTTF Foils Terror Plot In Southern California; Military Veteran Suspect I.D’d

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Justice Department is identifying the military veteran accused in a terror plot in Southern California.

Officials say Mark Steven Domingo converted to Islam and had several specific targets, including targeting Jewish people, churches and law enforcement.

The LAPD and FBI say Domingo received what he believed to be pressure cooker bombs from undercover agents.

He wanted to use nails in the bombs to maximize human casualties. Domingo allegedly said “America needs another Vegas event.”

He’s accused of planning the bombings as revenge for the recent attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

This is a developing story. We will share the latest information as it becomes available.