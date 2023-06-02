Jr. Market Day is About More than Lemonade!

The Greater Vancouver Chamber is hosting dozens of young people who have handmade and homegrown products to sell. Lemonade Day’s Junior Market event from 9 am – 3 pm at Esther Short Park will feature kids 6-16.

We talked to three young ladies who have their own jewelry and skin-care company. Zion, Zaire, and Bree are sisters and a cousin run Beaded Besties.

You can hear their story here:

Lemonade Day is just one of the many events happening this weekend. The Portland Rose Festival opens its second weekend at CityFair with The Oregon Brewers Festival Tap Takeover. Saturday it’s the American Heart Association Heart Walk in the morning, and a special afternoon meet and greet with the Corgis. In the evening there’s the Starlight parade and costume-optional Toyota Starlight Run. The 2023 Latino Cultural Festival is Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. It’s hosted by the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field.

It’s the first weekend for the Rocky Butte Farmers Market at Mannahouse Church on NE Fremont, and you can celebrate State Parks Day with free parking and free RV and tent site camping at all Oregon State Parks on Saturday, as well as special events at selected parks.