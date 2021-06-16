      Weather Alert

Jordan Kent Out As Rip City’s Television Play By Play Broadcaster

Jun 16, 2021 @ 4:01pm
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Jordan Kent will not return to the team as a television broadcaster:

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 16, 2021) – The Trail Blazers announced today that Jordan Kent will no longer serve as Television Play-By-Play BroadcasterKent started with the Trail Blazers in 2016 as Television Studio Host alongside Michael Holton, filled in as Television Play-By-Play Broadcaster during the NBA restart in Orlando in 2020 and was named Television Play-By-Play for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re extremely thankful for the hard work, dedication and passion Jordan has put into his roles with the Trail Blazers,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “He brought a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to the organization and we wish him nothing but the best as he continues in his career.”

The team has not said who will replace Kent, but John Canzano on KXL’s sister station, 750 The Game, reports it will be Kevin Calabro. Calabro left Rip City in 2020 during the pandemic.

