      Weather Alert

Join KXL to provide meals in our community!

Dec 18, 2019 @ 8:39am

As he prepares to enter the final phase of the Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange program, it’s very clear for David:

Breaking the cycle of homelessness began with something small like a meal, a hot beverage, and a genuine conversation.

“It wasn’t just, ‘Here’s your sandwich and a coffee.  They actually cared.  And I felt like I belonged here.”

Partner with KXL as we provide those life-changing meals and moments at the Union Gospel Mission, just $2.17 each.

DONATE NOW

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map