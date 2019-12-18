Join KXL to provide meals in our community!
As he prepares to enter the final phase of the Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange program, it’s very clear for David:
Breaking the cycle of homelessness began with something small like a meal, a hot beverage, and a genuine conversation.
“It wasn’t just, ‘Here’s your sandwich and a coffee. They actually cared. And I felt like I belonged here.”
Partner with KXL as we provide those life-changing meals and moments at the Union Gospel Mission, just $2.17 each.