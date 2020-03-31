      Breaking News
Johnson & Johnson Wants to Start Human Testing for Coronavirus Vaccine by September

Mar 31, 2020 @ 12:10pm

Johnson and Johnson announced Monday that they plan to begin human trials on their COVID-19 vaccine by September, CNN reports. The company hopes to make the first batches of the vaccine available for emergency use authorization by early 2021.

The pharmaceutical giant has been working on the vaccine since January with the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services. The company also said it will expand its global manufacturing capacity so it can quickly produce the vaccine if it is approved.

