By Brandon Ison
Aug 25, 2018 @ 6:04 PM

Senator John McCain dead at 81

America lost a 6-term senator and former Vietnam prisoner of war today, as John McCain passed away at 81. McCain was the 2008 GOP Presidential nominee who battled an aggressive form of brain cancer.

According to a statement from McCain’s office, he died Saturday at 4:28 PM, adding, “With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

It was just earlier this week we learned McCain made the decision to stop medical treatment after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

WASHINGTON – MAY 13: U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (L) talks to Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Peter Pace May 13, 2004 prior to a hearing on the contingency reserve fund before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is requesting a $25 billion contingency reserve funding for the war on Iraq and Afghanistan. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The decorated politician’s family said they are “immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers.”

He was born on August 29, 1936, in the Panama Canal and served in the Navy until 1981. McCain ran twice for President. He lost to then-Texas governor George W. Bush in the 2000 primaries but won the Republican nomination back in 2008.

McCain is survived by Cindy, his wife of 38 years, and his 5 children: Meghan, John, James, Bridget, and Sidney.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 28: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee John McCain talks to reporters on May 28, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. The presidential hopeful is in Beverly Hills to attend a fundraiser. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

