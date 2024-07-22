Joe Shouldn’t Half-Way Run Away

Joe Biden’s out of his run for re-election.

Now, Americans should demand he exit the Oval Office.

Biden’s been in mental decline for a decade, but his sharp decline in recent months forced his exit.

What citizens must decide, and quickly, if Joe’s not competent to run for another term, does he have the gray matter left to guide America the next six months.

The rational answer comes back, “Hell, no,” but politics ain’t rational now, are they?

Biden now endorses Kamala Harris to run in his stead?

He chose Kamala based on her skin color and gender. DEI writ large.

Kamala confuses North and South Korea.

She thinks 220 million Americans died of COVID-19.

When Biden named her “Border Czar,” the border problem got worse.

And she’s going to run the government?

Joe endorses her today for two reasons. If she’s not on the ticket, almost a quarter of a billion dollars in campaign money stays locked up.

But more importantly…if the Democrat Party dumps its first female Vice President of color, it presents major political problems.

The immediate problem for us? Should Joe stay or should he go?”

