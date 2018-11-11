Joe Perry Awake In Hospital After Medical Emergency

Joe Perry performs with Joe Perry and Friends at the House of Blues on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

New York, New York- According to TMZ, Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry was wheeled out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher Saturday night after performing with Billy Joel.

Sources connected to Joe tell TMZ, he’s been having “breathing issues for the last few weeks and it came to a head last night.”

In an update this morning around 10 am, TMZ’s sources say Joe is still in the hospital but he’s awake, doing well and could be released as early as Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ, Joe had just finished “Walk This Way” with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room. A source connected with the concert tells TMZ, Joe collapsed and “looked terrible.”