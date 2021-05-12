Joe Hall: Help A Man Who Has Been Beaten And Hospitalized By Portland’s “Peaceful Protestors”
On May 5, 2021, at about 12:12 p.m., Portland Police were dispatched the report of a pedestrian struck by a car near North Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street. What they found was a man named Joe Hall, a retired veteran that’s very loving of his country and takes care of apartment complexes and tenets over in that general area.
After having his keys taken from his vehicle, and being beaten by a mob of Portland’s “peaceful protestors” Joe was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.
Lars spoke with Joe about his story, you can hear the interview below, and if you want to help Joe and his family with the piling medical bills please consider donating to his GoFundMe.
