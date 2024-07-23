Joe Disappears As Much As Disappoints

It’s Tuesday, America. Do you know where your President is?

Joe Biden, last seen in public last Wednesday.

Covid provided an excuse to cancel his schedule and disappear the last six days.

8 days ago Biden vowed to stay in the race for re-election.

Then two days ago, a staffer posted his withdrawal from the race on social media

No sign of him since, although the White House claims he’s coming back later today.

His own staff learned Sunday’s news one minute before the public.

The President didn’t even tell own cabinet members.

Did Joe KNOW he was dropping out?

Can you say Palace Coup?

When the leader of Israel, an ally and a nation at war, flew into DC yesterday Biden, Harris and Secretary of State Blinkin weren’t there.

Today’s meeting between Netanyahu and Biden, canceled, despite Joe’s claim he’s working hard to free America Hamas hostages in Gaza.

VP Harris refuses to preside over a joint session of Congress Thursday when Netanyahu speaks because she wants those Muslim votes in Michigan.

Reporters must ask why she lied for years about Biden’s mental decline…which she saw up close and personal…unless Kamala wants to claim she’s just clueless.

