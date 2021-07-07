An infamous, fictional, movie serial killer once got laughs when he said “”A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.”
Yet Joe Biden announced yesterday he plans to send government workers out to pester Americans who have decided NOT to take the Covid vaccine.
Quote “we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and…literally knocking on doors – to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus”.
If you think the mask fights in supermarkets have been ugly, imagine the reaction to Biden’s latest blunder.
Americans know there’s a virus. They know there’s a vaccine. They know they can get the jab free of charge. They’ve decided not to and they have that right.
Biden’s gone bonkers and it’s easy to see why.
He bad mouthed the vaccine all of last fall, even saying he might not take it if it came from Donald Trump…but Biden and his wife took the shots a month after the election
Then he promised he’d get America to a million shots a day…only to arrive at the White House with that promise already met by Trump
He promised 70 percent vaccination by Independence Day…and missed badly.
Now, a guy who admits he often forgets he’s the President…plans to send out Biden Busy Bodies to pester you on your front porch to demand “your vax papers please”.
