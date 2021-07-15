      Weather Alert

Jockey Dies At Crooked River Roundup Horse Race In Prineville

Jul 15, 2021 @ 4:54pm

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a journeyman jockey who rode thoroughbreds and quarter horses around the Pacific Northwest was killed Wednesday at the Crooked River Roundup Horse Race in Prineville.

The Bulletin reports the Jockey Guild says 29-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa was based primarily out of Grants Pass.

He was married and had three children who were known to greet him after his races.

Prineville Police Capt. Larry Seymour said Thursday that Gutierrez-Sosa was killed about 7:40 p.m. in the first race of the night.

Seymour says he was thrown from his horse and died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Prineville Police and the state racing board are investigating.

TAGS
Crooked River Roundup horse jockey race
Popular Posts
Death Toll In Miami-Area Condo Collapse Climbs To 94
Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths
Oregon State University Student Wins State's Vaccine Lottery Jackpot
Western Wildfires Threaten Parched American Indian Tribal Lands
Victims Identified In Deadly Salem Bar Shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On