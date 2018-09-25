Jobs. Jobs. And More Jobs.

It seems like just a few years ago we were asking, “WHEN will Oregon regain all the manufacturing jobs lost when the economy crashed?” Preliminary numbers released today by the Oregon Employment Department show Portland metro area manufacturing has finally regained all the jobs lost during the Great Recession. Good times. How long do you think they’ll last?

Here’s the nitty gritty:

Employment in the Portland Metro Area: August 2018

The Portland metropolitan area’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in August; tied with several months earlier this year for the lowest rate since comparable records began in 1990. An estimated 49,700 area residents were unemployed in August, down 6,500 from a year earlier.

Unemployment: Portland Metro Area and United States(seasonally adjusted) U.S.Portland Metro Area

Area employers added a modest 600 jobs in August (seasonally adjusted) following a downwardly revised gain of 1,900 jobs in July. Construction remains red hot, adding 1,200 jobs over the month; hundreds more than typical. Financial activities also outperformed expectations based on historic norms. On the other hand, leisure and hospitality pulled back after a solid start to the summer; retail took a breather following strong gains in July; and private education didn’t see its typical August gains (likely a function of school schedules, September should offset this).

Preliminary numbers indicate manufacturing has finally regained all the jobs lost during the Great Recession. Year-to-date average annual employment is an estimated 1,700 jobs (1.3%) above the pre-recession peak of 2006. All published components have added jobs since hitting bottom with

the exception of paper manufacturing, struck by mill closures in Newberg, Oregon City, West Linn, St. Helens, and Camas. Food manufacturing – which barely felt the recession – and machinery manufacturing are thousands of jobs above 2006 levels, and this has more than offset the lagging

recovery in wood products, transportation equipment, and computer and electronic products manufacturing.

The metro area’s nonfarm employment increased by 37,100 jobs over the past 12 months, or 3.2 percent (not seasonally adjusted). All broad industries are in the black, along with most of their published components. The notable exceptions are telecommunications, paper manufacturing, insurance carriers, and full-service restaurants.