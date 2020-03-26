Jobless Claims Soar In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jobless claims are soaring in Oregon as the state nears the end of its first week under Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Oregon Department of Employment said Thursday that since March 15, the state has received 76,500 initial unemployment claims.
That compares to 4,900 claims the week of March 8, before the economic devastation of the new coronavirus took hold.
Hospitality and leisure jobs made up about half the 22,800 claims processed in the last week.
Deschutes Brewery, an iconic craft brewery, also says this week it will layoff 300 employees and close its pubs and tasting rooms.