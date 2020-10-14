Job Rise Slows

Courtesy: MGN
Portland Or – Oregon Employment Department’s latest jobless data showed job growth has continued to rise, but at a relatively slow pace.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 8% in September, down 0.5% from 8.4% in August to 7.9% in September.
Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 5,100 jobs last month, following a revised gain of 16,200 jobs in August, according to OED.
Retail trade and health care are closer to being back at pre-pandemic employment levels.
Retail added nearly 5,000 jobs over the past two months.
Health care and social assistance added 2,300 during the same span.