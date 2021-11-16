      Weather Alert

Job Of Drawing Washington State’s Political Maps Sent To Supreme Court

Nov 16, 2021 @ 11:41am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to meet its deadline for redrawing political maps, meaning the task will now be taken up by the state Supreme Court.

This is the first time the panel has failed to finish its work since the state adopted a constitutional amendment giving redistricting authority to a bipartisan commission after the 1990 census.

Under state law the Washington Supreme Court will take over the job of drawing new political district maps.

The high court has until the end of April to come up with 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts.

TAGS
maps northwest Washington
Popular Posts
Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears' Conservatorship
Portland Is Now The City Of Rodents
Two More People Shot To Death in Portland, Pushing Homicide Total To 77
"Atmospheric River" Prompts Warning About Landslides
Jury Begins Deliberating At Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
Connect With Us Listen To Us On