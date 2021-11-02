Jim Gossett Song: Neil Diamond Parody November Morn Virginia

Today is the anticipated final day of the Virginia governor’s election, and we still don’t know who will come on top. In commemeration of the day though, official parody musician for the show Jim Gossett has made a great new song to parody Neil Diamond hit “September Morn” called “November Morn Virginia”
Listen Below:
https://www.larslarson.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NEIL-DIAMOND-NOVEMBER-MORN-VIRGINIA.mp3
