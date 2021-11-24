      Weather Alert

Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas

Nov 24, 2021 @ 1:52pm

The wonderful and hilarious jim Gossett has made another great song just in time for the holidays! So swing by your nearest coffee shop, show your vaccine passport and grab a hot cocoa, gather around with your fully masked, socially distant family and listen to the new song “Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas”

