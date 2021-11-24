The wonderful and hilarious jim Gossett has made another great song just in time for the holidays! So swing by your nearest coffee shop, show your vaccine passport and grab a hot cocoa, gather around with your fully masked, socially distant family and listen to the new song “Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas”
Listen Below
https://www.larslarson.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/MATHIS-HAVE-YOURSELF-A-FAUCI-LITTLE-XMAS.mp3
The post Jim Gossett Song – Have Yourself A Fauci Little Christmas appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.