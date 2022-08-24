First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Rebound Case Of COVID-19

FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ the White House announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said.

He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.