      Weather Alert

Jill Biden Pays Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Meets First Lady

May 8, 2022 @ 8:58am

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) – Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, where she held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation. Their meeting in a village school came as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia. Biden said she thought “it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.” Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act.”

Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Want To Hurt People And Have The Police Ignore You In Portland? Call Yourself ANTIFA
Couple Dead In SE Portland Murder-Suicide
New Orangutan At The Oregon Zoo Named After Dolly Parton Classic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On