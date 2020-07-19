Jet Skier Flown Via Life Flight From Longview After Collision
Saturday Evening a crash involving two jet ski’s sent one rider to the hospital via Life Flight.
Witnesses said that downriver from Willow Grove Park in Longview, the victim’s jet ski was struck on the side by another jet ski that was going around 40-50 mph.
Authorities say that they don’t know if the jet ski went completely over the victim, but he was ejected from his small vessel.
The jet skier who allegedly ran into the man, was able to retrieve him, load him onto his jet ski and take him to shore.
Medics determined that the victim’s injuries were life threatening and he was taken to a nearby hospital via Life Flight.