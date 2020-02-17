Jet Boats Creating Stir On Applegate River
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Anglers and residents who live near the Applegate River in southwestern Oregon are upset that jet boats are speeding down the river, disturbing the quiet and possibly stirring up silt that could hurt juvenile salmon and steelhead.
There are no bans on powerboats on the Applegate River, which has about one-quarter the amount of water flow of the Rogue River.
The Applegate River empties into the much larger Rogue River about 7 miles downstream of Grants Pass.
Fishing guides and residents say the Applegate is too narrow for power boats and has dangerous curves that could lead to an accident.