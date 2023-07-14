KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Jesse Jackson To Step Down As Head Of Civil Rights Organization Rainbow PUSH

July 14, 2023 12:31PM PDT
Share
Jesse Jackson To Step Down As Head Of Civil Rights Organization Rainbow PUSH
Credit: MGN

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jonathan Jackson confirmed on Friday that the civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate will be leaving his post this week.

Jackson is 81 and has remained active in civil rights in recent years despite health setbacks.

The organization for years has held voter registration drives in communities of color and encourages corporations to hire more minorities.

Jackson announced in 2017 that he had begun outpatient care for Parkinson’s disease two years earlier.

More about:
Jesse Jackson
Rainbow PUSH

Popular Posts

1

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
2

Kevin Spacey Fights Back Tears As He Testifies How Sex Abuse Allegations 'Exploded' His Career
3

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures
4

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
5

Two Deputies Shot In Clackamas County