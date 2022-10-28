KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Jerry Lee Lewis, Outrageous Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Dies At 87

October 28, 2022 9:59AM PDT
Share
Jerry Lee Lewis, Outrageous Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Dies At 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) –  The untamable and often outrageous rock `n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ‘n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer.

His talent, energy and ego collided into into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Lewis’ infamous private life included a marriage to his 12- or 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.

More about:
Jerry Lee Lewis
rock
Roll

Popular Posts

1

Russian Court Rejects Griner Appeal Of Her 9-year sentence
2

Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars
3

Report: Elon Musk Plans To Cut 75% Of Twitter Workforce
4

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
5

Victim Identified In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland's 70th Homicide