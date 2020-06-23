Jeremy Christian To Be Sentenced For MAX Train Stabbings
PORTLAND, Ore— The man convicted of killing two men and injuring a third on a Green Line MAX train in Portland over Memorial Day Weekend 2017 will be sentenced today in Multnomah County.
Jeremy Christian was found guilty earlier this year on 12 counts, including those murders and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for March and then again for mid June but was canceled and rescheduled because of the coronavirus .
Christian, his attorneys, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Albrecht as well as prosecutors and other court staff will be present in one courtroom, with social distancing enforced.
Christian could face a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. At a minimum, he faces at least life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. His attorneys will try to explain why he should be considered for parole after 30 years. Whatever the judge decides could be appealed. Jeremy Christian will be allowed to speak today. 15 victims will also have an opportunity to say how the murders impacted their lives. This may be done in person, by video, or written statement.
The death penalty has been taken off the table. Under new sentencing guidelines in the state of Oregon Jeremy Christians crimes don’t qualify as aggravated murder. In November Judge Albrecht changed the charges to murder in the first degree.