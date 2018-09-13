Jeremy Christian Returns To Court Regarding Jail Assault

PORTLAND, Ore– Jeremy Christian assaulted a black inmate in late July. The attack is considered a misdemeanor. Today’s hearing was about getting Christian a new attorney. His current attorneys Smith and School have a conflict of interest. and can’t represent him on the

assault case. Christian remarked ” Kind of like voting for Bernie Sanders makes you not a white supremacist.” The judge asked if both cases could be tried at once…Christian said he did not want that. Scott Niebling has been appointed to defend him . Christian is currently in jail awaiting trial sometime in 2019. He’s accused of stabbing to MAX Passengers to death and critically injuring a 3rd. Later in September attorneys will work with the judge on future dates for hearings.