Jeremy Christian Returns To Court Regarding Jail Assault
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Sep 13, 2018 @ 12:51 PM

PORTLAND, Ore–  Jeremy Christian assaulted a black inmate in late July. The attack is considered a misdemeanor. Today’s hearing was about getting Christian a new attorney. His current attorneys Smith and School have a conflict of interest. and can’t represent him on the

assault case. Christian remarked ” Kind of like voting for Bernie Sanders makes you not a white supremacist.” The judge asked if both cases could be tried at once…Christian said he did not want that. Scott Niebling has been appointed to defend him .  Christian is currently in jail awaiting trial sometime in 2019.  He’s accused of stabbing to MAX Passengers to death and critically injuring a 3rd.  Later in September attorneys will work with the judge on future dates for hearings.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Announces Retirement Oregon Air National Guard Headed to Hurricane Florence Milwaukie Man Arrested For Child Porn May Have Impersonated Police We Three Sent Home From AGT New Search For Missing Man Near Zig Zag Area Hunt for Killer Cougar Postponed Until Thursday
Comments