Jefferson High School To Return To In-Person Instruction Monday; Another Beaverton School Goes Remote

PORTLAND, Ore. – Good news from Portland Public Schools Tuesday.
The district says Jefferson High school will return to in-person learning on Monday.
The school has been closed since last week.
Meanwhile, another school in the Beaverton School District is moving to temporary remote learning.
Greenway Elementary School is set to transition Wednesday and begin learning on Thursday.
The district says the school will stay in remote learning through at least Friday.
Transitioning to temporary distance learning? Look for communications from your school. You also have access to our PPS At-Home Learning Website, designed to provide you with practices to engage students in home learning after completing assigned work. ⌨️ https://t.co/GDKS8e6vS7
— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) January 18, 2022
