JBLM Colonel Accused Of Assaulting Wife
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – The chief of staff assigned to I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord is accused of assaulting his wife in front of their children.
Owen Ray was arrested early Sunday after a stand-off with police at the family’s DuPont home.
The News Tribune reports on Monday Pierce County prosecutors charged Owen Ray with kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of felony harassment and reckless endangerment
It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Ray led 1st Special Forces Group at JBLM before becoming I Corps chief of staff in July.
An I Corps spokesman says Ray has been suspended.