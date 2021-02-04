      Weather Alert

Jay Inslee Proves The Definition Of Insanity Trying The Same Thing Over and Over And Hoping For Different Results

Feb 3, 2021 @ 5:18pm

For the fourth year, Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing a low carbon fuel plan for Washington state, and for the fourth year in a row is will bring nothing new except a higher cost at the pump. To discuss this repeating failure, Lars spoke with Dana Bieber with Affordable Fuel Washington about this insanity and what it means for Washingtonians and their tax dollars.

The post Jay Inslee Proves The Definition Of Insanity Trying The Same Thing Over and Over And Hoping For Different Results appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
New Boating Rules Approved For The Willamette River
Are The Metrics Used To Determine Oregon Risk Levels Correct?
Employee Shoots Suspected Robber
Race Apparently Won't Play A Role In Oregon Vaccine Distribution
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams Officially Back In City Hall