Jay Inslee And Jenny Durkan Want To Cut Out Natural Gas With No Way To Replace It
Jenny Durkan the inept mayor of Seattle signed a bill into law Monday, banning natural gas space and water heating in new apartments, hotels, and commercial buildings. Seattle’s city council, of course unanimously approved the measure last week. The ban on natural gas space heating will take effect for new buildings starting in June of this year, while the gas water heating ban will wait until 2022.
To talk about Washington’s bad gas problem, Lars spoke with Washington State Legislator Rep. Mary Dye, who is none to happy about the idea.
Listen to the interview below:
The post Jay Inslee And Jenny Durkan Want To Cut Out Natural Gas With No Way To Replace It appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.