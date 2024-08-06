Japan’s Nikkei 225 Soars 10%, Other World Markets Mixed After The Week’s Rollercoaster Start

A currency trader reacts near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index has soared more than 10% a day after it set markets tumbling in Europe and on Wall Street.

Other world markets were mixed but appeared to have settled after the rollercoaster start to the week.

U.S. futures were higher and oil prices were little changed.

Markets were mostly lower in Europe but they logged strong gains in most of Asia.

On Monday, nearly everything on Wall Street tumbled as investors fretted that the U.S. economy is slowing too much.

The S&P 500 sank 3% for its worst day in nearly two years.

The Dow dropped more than 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq slid 3.4%.