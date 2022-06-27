      Weather Alert

January 6th Panel Calls Surprise Hearing For Tuesday

Jun 27, 2022 @ 10:20am
WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.”

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess.

Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the hearings is so far unclear.

A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The panel had at least two more hearings planned for July, which lawmakers said would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what former President Donald Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

